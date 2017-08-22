Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan slammed US for blaming Pakistan for its failed and flawed Afghan policy.

So the US again blames Pak for its deeply flawed & failed Afghan policy stretching over a decade https://t.co/sGikXZb0ay — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 22, 2017





In series of tweets, Khan stated that this should teach Pakistan a valuable lesson which is never to fight others wars for lure of dollars.

This shd teach Pak once and for all a valuable lesson: never to fight others wars for the lure of dollars. https://t.co/YUIih5kXEU — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 22, 2017





Khan further asserted that this is right time for Pakistan to say ‘never again’ as due to this war, country’s economy faced losses over $100billion along with social losses.

Our economy suffered over $100 billion in losses. In addition, there were intangible costs on our society. Time for Pak to say: Never again https://t.co/kngXujqRnO — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 22, 2017





He also mentioned that Pakistan fought two wars for US and has lost over 70,000 citizens in American War against Terrorism.

We fought 2 wars in Afghanistan at the US behest paying heavy human and economic costs both times. We sacrificed 70000 Pak lives in US WOT https://t.co/la4x0M9nTW — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 22, 2017





Khan asserted that Pakistan should reject being used as scapegoat for failed policies of US and India.

We must also reject being made scapegoats for the policy failures of the US and India. https://t.co/iDSohH1fOS — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 22, 2017





He also hit India stating that Indian government blames Pakistan for Kashmiri uprising while it is result of their failed policies in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Just as India blames Pak for the indigenous Kashmiri uprisings when these are a result of its own failed policy of mly repression in IOK — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 22, 2017



