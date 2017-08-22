Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan slammed US for blaming Pakistan for its failed and flawed Afghan policy.


In series of tweets, Khan stated that this should teach Pakistan a valuable lesson which is never to fight others wars for lure of dollars.


Khan further asserted that this is right time for Pakistan to say ‘never again’ as due to this war, country’s economy faced losses over $100billion along with social losses.


He also mentioned that Pakistan fought two wars for US and has lost over 70,000 citizens in American War against Terrorism.


Khan asserted that Pakistan should reject being used as scapegoat for failed policies of US and India.  


He also hit India stating that Indian government blames Pakistan for Kashmiri uprising while it is result of their failed policies in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK). 