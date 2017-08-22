GUJRANWALA/HAFIZABAD/SAHIWAL-At least 14 persons including four women died and dozen others got multiple injuries in different road accidents occurred separately here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, seven persons including three women were killed and nine others including five women sustained critical injuries in a head-on collision between a passenger van and a truck on Gujranwala Road near Nokhar, here on Monday.

The police said the passenger van was proceeding from Hafizabad to Gujranwala and when near Nokhar, a recklessly driven truck, coming from opposite direction, rammed into the van. As a result, four persons including Ehsnanullah, son of Muhammad Mansha of Nokhar Adda, Nouman alias Nomi of Qazipura, Hafizabad and two unidentified persons were killed on the spot while 12 others including five women were rushed to the Trauma Centre Hafizabad where three women, not yet identified, also succumbed to their injuries. The dead bodies were shifted to city morgue for legal formalities. The police have registered a case against the truck driver, who managed to escape.

Another villager Ijaz Ahmad, son of Muhammad Nawaz of Thatha Jahad Amirewala was killed near Thudda Bhattian when a speeding truck No (C-9095) hit his bike. The deceased was on the way to his village on a bike when met the accident. He was fatally injured and died before any medical aid could be made available to him. The police have registered a case and arrested the driver.

In Sahiwal, three persons died and two others got injured in separate accident here on Monday.

According rescue sources, a man and woman died in an accident occurred near Fatto Morr on Sahiwal-Multan Road. The incident took place when a speeding tractor-trolley crushed three motorcyclists, riding a bike No SLL-2209. Saeed Ahmad and Naseem Bibi died on the spot while Naseem Bibi got seriously injuries. The injured was admitted to DHQ Hospital Sahiwal.

In another accident at Harrapa Bypass, a person died when a Mazda pick-up overturned. The deceased businessman Muhammad Arif died on the spot while driver Shahid seriously injured and admitted DHQ Hospital.

The Galla Mandi Police impounded both the vehicles and another driver fled the scene.

In Toba Tek Singh, three persons died in two accidents occurred in parts of Gojra here.

Police said that two boys, identified as Falak Sher and Sameeullah were on the way to Gojra from Chak 310/JB on a bike. Suddenly the motorcycle rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on roadside. As a result both the bike-riders got critical injuries and were shifted to Gojra THQ Hospital where they succumbed to their wounds.

Meanwhile, 10-year-old girl Asma Parveen, resident of Chak 76/JB, Thikriwala, died when a car hit her on Gojra-Toba Road. The police said the deceased was going to see her relatives in Chak 284/JB along with her mother. The car, however, crushed her when she was crossing the road.

Woman gunned down

on resistance

Dacoits gunned down a woman and critically injured her husband and son for putting up resistance in the wee hours of Monday.

The police said the incident occurred in Usman Block. Two dacoits stormed the house of a marble trader Gul Kakhan, resident of Dera Ismail Khan who lived with his family in a rented house in Usman Block, Okara. The trader's wife Naheed Gul awoke to the presence of the bandits and raised alarms. Upon which, the dacoits opened fire, killing the woman on the spot while Gul Kakhan and his 14-year-old son Shahzeb Khan got gunshot wounds and were admitted to DHQ hospital.

Okara DPO Hassan Asad Alvi took serious notice of the incident and assigned Inspector Mahr Muhammad Yousuf to leading police team to trace and arrest the murderers at the earliest. The police have registered a case against unidentified accused.