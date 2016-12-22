MULTAN-A sudden fire erupted in the record room of DCO Office reduced over 100-year record of Zila Kachehri to ashes on Wednesday.

The fire fighters put out the blaze after hectic efforts of three hours. DCO office sources said that the record of civil cases, land revenue and registration gathered during the last 100 years got burnt. Although no life loss was reported from the spot, the roofs of two rooms adjacent to the record room also caved in following the fire incident. The authorities and fire fighters suspected that the fire took place due to short circuiting.

The witnesses said that the fire suddenly started and engulfed the entire record room within a few minutes. Over half a dozen fire engines rushed to the spot and took part in fire fighting. Some quarters suspected that the fire was initiated by some elements to burn the record of Multan Metro Bus Project.

However, DCO Nadir Chatha refuted the rumour and said that entire revenue and metro record was intact. He said that the fire took place at Urdu Mohafiz Branch where the record of court decisions was kept. “We’ve constituted an inquiry committee that will investigate in the incident. If anyone is found involved, strict action will be taken against him,” he declared. The committee is led by Additional District Collector Manzar Javed and it will present its report within three days.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of Multan Metro said that the record of the project was intact at Multan Development Authority office and the Zila Kachehri fire incident had no connection with the metro record. He added that the record of payments made to the affectees was at the office of land acquisition collector of MDA. The record of other metro portions was at MDA Engineering, Finance and Audit departments.