FAISALABAD: At least two children died on the way to Civil Hospital as a result of roads leading to the hospital being blocked closed due to the on going mayor, deputy mayor elections being held today in Faisalabad.

A baby girl suffering from high fever breathed her last in her father’s lap who failed to take her to the Civil hospital due to road bocks in the wake of polls.

The baby girl was being brought from Gojra to Civil hospital Faisalabad for medical treatment.

At the same time, a five month old baby boy also succumbed to illness after not having been brought to the hospital on time.

The parents returned home carrying their deceased baby boy.