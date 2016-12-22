ISLAMABAD: According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup Pakistan, 37% Pakistanis believe the popularity of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has increased over the last three years; 33% believe it has decreased.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “According to some people the popularity of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has declined in public over the last three years, according to some it has increased, while according to some there is no difference. What is your opinion?” In response to this question, 33% said there has been a decrease, 37% said there has been an increase, 29% said there is no difference. 1% did not know or did not wish to respond.”