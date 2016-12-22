LAYYAH-The divisional agricultural workshop set up in 1970 here to cultivate the desert land has been left non-functional for years while the engineers and other staff are getting salaries without doing their job.

The Punjab's biggest agricultural engineering workshop here is facing continuous deterioration. In 1970, the divisional agricultural workshop was established in Layyah to cultivate the desert land of districts Layyah, Khushab and Bhakkar. The purpose of agriculture workshop was to provide bulldozers at cheap rate of Rs560 per hour to arrange their land for cultivation.

According to the plan, 300 bulldozers were pledged to provide for the agricultural workshop but only 14 were provided at that time. In 1977, the government signed a deal with Japan government to provide 200 bulldozers for the workshop but no bulldozer was provided. The shortage of bulldozers and other machinery created problems for the farmers.

As a result, thousands of acres desert land remained uncultivated. Due to non-functioning of engineering workshop, the employees and other staff are getting salary at home.

Sources said that all the bulldozers have become out of order while the heavy machinery worth millions of rupees has also been destroyed.

Farmers Ramzan, Allah Bakhsh, Imran Mustafa and Umar said that the Punjab government does not take any action to functionalise the biggest agricultural workshop.