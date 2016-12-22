MIRPUR (AJK)-The appointment of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (AJKPSC) chairman and seven members have been approved by the AJK president.

He accorded approval to the appointment of Lt-Gen (R) Mohsin Kamal as its chairman, official sources said.

According to a notification issued in the AJK capital on Wednesday, seven other new members of the Commission are: Naeem Ahmed Shiraz, Akram Sohail, Ch Munir Hussain, Ms Matlooba Dar, Syed Nisar Hussain Shah, Ms Shaheen Ishai, retired DPI colleges, and Brig.(R) Muhammad Khan.