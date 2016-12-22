MIRPUR (AJK)-The appointment of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (AJKPSC) chairman and seven members have been approved by the AJK president.
He accorded approval to the appointment of Lt-Gen (R) Mohsin Kamal as its chairman, official sources said.
According to a notification issued in the AJK capital on Wednesday, seven other new members of the Commission are: Naeem Ahmed Shiraz, Akram Sohail, Ch Munir Hussain, Ms Matlooba Dar, Syed Nisar Hussain Shah, Ms Shaheen Ishai, retired DPI colleges, and Brig.(R) Muhammad Khan.

This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 22-Dec-2016 here.