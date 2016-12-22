FAISALABAD/MULTAN/SADIQABAD-The polling for the third phase of local government elections to elect Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairmen and Vice Chairmen will take place in entire province on Thursday (today).

The polling is scheduled to begin at 9:00am and continue till 2:00pm without any interval.

The Election Commission sources said that the entry of MNAs and MPAs in polling stations will be banned while irrelevant persons will also be stopped 200 meters before the polling stations.

District Returning Officer/Regional Election Commissioner Tahir Hassan asked the returning officers to get the Code of Conduct set implemented in letter and spirit.

The regional election commissioner said that all arrangements had been made for conducting free, fair and transparent elections of Local Bodies in the last phase, however, the role of returning officers was very important to conduct the elections in a pleasant and transparent manner.

He emphasized upon exercising the powers of Magistrates by the Returning Officer in case of any violation of relevant rules and Code of Conduct. Carrying of mobile phones inside the premises of polling stations was completely ban and the Returning Officer concerned would be responsible to ensure the implementation on this prohibition.

He said that secrecy of vote on polling should also be maintained and in case of breaching this important factor immediate legal action should be taken as per section 55/65 of the Punjab Local Govt Act. He said that no unauthorized persons would be permitted to enter within the radius of 200 meters of the polling stations.

He cleared that no parliamentarian should also be allowed to visit the premises of polling stations by the Returning Officer. He said that the authorized voters could only pole their votes by showing their original CNIC and no other identity would be accepted however, the voter could cast their vote having original expired CNIC. DCO Salman Ghani assured the full support of the district administration for holding local bodies elections with best arrangements. He said that polling stations would be supervised by the Settlite CCTV Cameras at Central Control Room to check the any unlawful activity. CPO Afzaal Ahmad Kausar assured full protection in the process of election material distribution and its transportation. He said that necessary security gadgets would be installed at the polling stations besides deployment of heavy contingents of police. Meanwhile, DCO Salman Ghani and CPO Afzaal Ahmad Kausar held meeting with the candidates of Chairman/Vice Chairman/Mayor and Deputy Mayors and explained them about the following of Code of Conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan and said no violation would be tolerated in this regard.

In Multan, the polling station for the Municipal Corporation has been set up at Raza Hall and District Council Bosan Town Hall. The ECP sources said that all arrangements for the polling including security had been finalised.

Ruling party hopes

victory

The majority of the elected chairmen have pledged their alliance to the PML-N which has empowered the party enough to clinch the election easily to be held on Wednesday.

PML-N youth wing tehsil president Mian Nasir Ali stated while talking to media here the other day.

He said that the PPP claims to have majority in the district council are nothing but daydreams, adding that on December 22, public verdict will decide which party they trust the most.

"With the public support, the PML-N will clinch top slots of the district council and make an unprecedented example of development and public welfare in the district," he claimed.