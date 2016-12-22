KARACHI:- Secretary Aviation Irfan Elahi has been made Pakistan International Airlines acting chairman. The decision came from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, sources said. PIA Chairman Azam Saigol tendered his resignation on December 13. Saigol forwarded his resignation to the PIA board of governors citing personal reasons, aviation sources had said. The resignation comes days after an ATR-42 aircraft of the PIA crashed into the hillside near Havelian killing all onboard.–INP

A PIA spokesperson and the Aviation Division confirmed the appointment of acting chairman.