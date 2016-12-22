QUETTA - Red warrants will be issued against former President Pervez Musharraf if he does not appear in court on next hearing in Nawab Akbar Bugti murder case. Two-member Divisional Bench of Balochistan High Court comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Zaheeruddin Kakar declared on Wednesday.

The Balochistan High Court Divisional Bench reserved its verdict in Nawab Akbar Bugti case which had been filed by the son of slain Nawab Akbar Bugti, Nawabzada Jameel Akbar Bugti and led by his lawyer Suhail Rajput.

The lawyer of Pervez Musharraf, Akhtar Shah told the court that his client Musharraf was ready to appear in court, however, due to his fragile health, he had to continue doctors check up.

He told security reason was also caused non-appearance of his client before court.

The court asked Musharraf lawyer when his client would appear before court upon which the lawyer replied on March 23, on which the Bench remarked, how his client would appear on a holiday.

The BHC Division Bench asked Musharraf lawyer to give exact date of his client appearance before court, otherwise, court would issue red warrants against Musharraf.