KARACHI: An explosion occurred on Thursday at Gadani ship-breaking yard where dozens of labourers were working.

According to our correspondent, the blast occurred in an oil tanker that was being scrapped by nearly 100 shipyard workers.

The Gadani ship-breaking yard is located in Balochistan’s Lasbela district.

The ship subsequently caught fire, leaving several injured; however, no official confirmed any casualties.

Rescue workers from Karachi and nearby Hub town raced to the scene.

The incident occurred more than a month after a similar explosion and fire at the shipbreaking yard killed 26 people with more than 50 injured and 10 missing.