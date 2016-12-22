SAHIWAL -The dead body of Liu-Luong, a Chinese worker who had died after falling from an under construction tower of Qadraabad Coal Fire Power Project, has been handed over to the Chinese company.

Later, the dead body of Chinese worker was shifted to CMH Okara. It will be sent to china. According to reports, 35-year-old Chinese worker Liu-Luong fell from the tower of under construction Qadra Abad fire cool power project on Tuesday and injured. He had been taken to District Headquarters Teaching Hospital Sahiwal where he lost his life in emergency ward.