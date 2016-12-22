ISLAMABAD: Christmas train was launched on Thursday from Islamabad as part of Christmas celebrations.

Minister for Railways Saad Rafique was the chief guest on the occasion.

The minister said the train would carry the message of inter-faith harmony and highlight the strong bonds of Muslim and Christian communities.

He said minorities have been playing pivotal role in progress, development, and prosperity of Pakistan.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the train, Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Kamran Michael said the present day Pakistan is the Pakistan of our dreams with no difference of religion, caste, color, or creed.