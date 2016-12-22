ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had already announced holding of national population census in March next year.

Addressing to a conference on Sustainable Development here, she said census would help better planning for future development.

Marriyum pointed out that forty-four per cent of children in the country have stunted growth and such programmes are being introduced to reverse this course. She said the people will witness reduction in this trend in the next five to ten years which will be a big achievement.

Talking about the SDGs, she said collective efforts are needed to achieve Sustainable Development Goals in different sectors.

She said SDGs Secretariat has been set up at the Parliament House for an oversight role of parliamentarians to achieve goals of progress and prosperity.

She stressed the need for coordination between the federal and provincial governments to achieve human development goals.

She said in the Vision 2025, the targets of SDGs in different fields have been set under international framework and the relevant ministries and departments have been apprised about their tasks in this regard.

The minister said the topic of SDGs has been made part of syllabus in the schools of Islamabad to create greater awareness about them.

She said the Prime Minister is personally monitoring the implementation on the sustainable development goals. She reaffirmed the commitment to achieve the SDGS in cooperation with all the stakeholders to ensure bright and peaceful future for the country.