SARGODHA:- A Daish flag and objectionable material have been recovered from a house as Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and other law enforcing agencies jointly conducted a search operation at village Mian Da Bana of Miani town of district Sargodha. The alleged terrorist identified as Malik Aqeel belongs to a defunct outfit. The accused has been shifted to unknown place for further interrogation.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 22-Dec-2016 here.
Daish flag, hate material seized in raid
