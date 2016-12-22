GUJRANWALA-The CIA police claimed to have arrested four members of a gang involved in preparing forged arms licences and recovered dozens of bogus licences and other documents.

Salman Abid, a resident of Peoples Colony Gujranwala, has given an application to Satellite Town police that he got an arms licence from Cheema arms dealer. During verification from DCO office, the licence was declared bogus.

The district administration referred the case to CPO office and on the directions of CPO, CIA police started investigations into the matter. During investigations, it was revealed that some officials of DCO office Lahore were involved in the practice while on Wednesday CIA police in a raid arrested Naib Qasid Ashraf, Nasir junior clerk of DCO office Lahore and their companions Nasir and Shoukat.

Accused persons told to the police that they provided bogus arms license to the citizens by receiving 20 thousands each.

Meanwhile, dozens of sanitary workers held a demonstration protest in front of DCO office for not releasing their salaries before X-Max. The protesters chanted slogans against Qilla town administration and alleged that town administration had promised that their last six months salaries will be released before X-Max event but still their salaries were not released. The protesters threatened that if their salaries will not released by the concerned officers, they shall go on strike.