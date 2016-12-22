Delay in Yadav case weakening Pak stance

ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary body Wednesday feared delay in completing dossiers against Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav was weakening Pakistan’s stance internationally as Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz insisted there was no lack of evidence.

Aziz told the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs that the government was in final stages of compiling additional information and the “perceptions about lack of evidence against Kulbhushan are baseless.” He also said Pakistan’s stance was not weak as Yadav’s confessions were on record.

Members of the committee termed it a lack of political will on the part of government to delay submission of solid dossiers despite passage of nine months since his arrest in March.

The meeting was held with Senator Nuzhat Sadiq in the chair here at the Parliament House. The matter of Kulbhushan Yadav was raised in the meeting by Senator Farhatullah Babar.

Briefing the committee on evolving situation at borders with India, Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry said the Kashmir freedom movement was at its peak after July.

India alleges that violations along the Line of Control are the result of infiltrations from Pakistan side but in reality these are being conducted just to distract attention from the atrocities committed by Indian forces in held Kashmir, he added.

He said that 45 civilians were killed and 138 others injured as a result of these violations.

He told the committee that at bilateral level as well as a member of international community India had been told about the need for peace and respect for ceasefire agreements. United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and member countries of Security Council had also been communicated.

Pakistan and India have been at loggerheads since July when the Indian forces killed a Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani. The subsequent events - including the killing of 19 Indian soldiers in held Kashmir and India’s violation of the Line of Control – added fuel to the tension.

Sartaj Aziz visited India this month to attend the Heart of Asia conference in Amritsar but returned disappointed as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Indian officials blasted Pakistan for allegedly sponsoring terrorism.

There have been calls from Pakistan to resume talks but New Delhi has been unable to respond positively so far.

Members of the committee raised a number of questions relating to different aspects of the tensions between Pakistan and India and about the foreign policy in general.

Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah observed whether it would be expedient to raise this issue in the Security Council and what measures Pakistan can take to pressure India to allow observers of UN and OIC to visit IHK.

Senator Shibli Faraz questioned the existing foreign policy and questioned the defensive approach of Foreign Office on all key developments.

He also asked the Adviser about the reasons that Pakistan has been unable to sell Kashmir issue to the world and has failed to build a narrative strong enough to be taken up strongly by the United Nations.

The foreign secretary said that the Security Council has already been approached on the matter of violations on the LoC and the letter has been circulated as official document within the members but the Council has its own methodology to put the matters on agenda for debate.

He also said that India did not like when the observers pointed out the atrocities being committed in IHK and they stopped the observers from any further visits.

He said that for the sake of reciprocity, Pakistan was asked to allow similar visits which was agreed upon but India still hasn’t given permission for observer visits. It proves that their conscious is not clear, he said.

Responding to the question that whether it was appropriate for Pakistan to send the adviser to India, secretary said the Foreign Office stands by its decision to attend the Heart of Asia Conference and Pakistan being the outgoing chair of the summit had to show that it is serious towards resolution of the problems in Afghanistan.

He said that hostile rhetoric from Afghanistan is not serving the purpose and the calm approach is not a defensive but conscious policy decision.

The meeting was briefed about the EU Joint Commission meeting and visit of British Foreign Secretary in Pakistan in November this year.

Sartaj Aziz told that both Pakistan and EU have shown satisfaction at progress on five years strategic plan and have agreed on finalising the new plan early next year.

The senators termed the concerns of EU delegation on minority’s protection and human rights fulfillment in Pakistan a key factor in trade policy. The adviser told the meeting that Boris Johnson assured Pakistan that BREXIT will not affect Pak-UK relations except to make it stronger.

The meeting was also briefed about the progress made on four matters of overseas Pakistanis, including Amir Mateen, a missing Pakistani in Dubai, Pakistani victims working for different companies in Saudi Arabia, Pakistani labourers jailed in Oman and minor fishermen arrested by India.

The meeting was attended among others by Senators Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Shibli Faraz, Sassi Palijo, Farhatullah Babar, Karim Ahmed Khawaja, Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, Daud Khan Achakzai and foreign ministry officials.

