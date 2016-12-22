ISLAMABAD - Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms would step up working on finalising draft of 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill to introduce structural reforms in the prevalent electoral system in the country to make it transparent.

Giving details about the progress report on working of Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms, Ishaq Dar flanked by Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid and State Minister for IT Anoosha Rehman said the second interim report of the committee was tabled before the parliament to have parliamentarians’ reflection on proposed changes in the existing electoral laws within 30 days time and then in the light of these suggestions and proposals they would be instituting the draft of 27th Amendment Bill to revamp the electoral laws.

Dar said they had proposed to delegate complete administrative and financial powers to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ensuring registration of voters in the ECP automatically after registration of new National Identity Card and allowing handicapped people to post their votes through postal service in the second interim report tabled in the National Assembly on last Tuesday. Senator Dar, who is also Chairman of Electoral Reforms Committee, tabled the report in the lower house and it would be submitted in the Senate today.

He said the sub-committee was formed in October 2014 which held 70 meetings so far and presented 1283 proposals.

Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid said that sub-committee's recommendations consist of three parts, including draft election bill 2017, draft election rules 2017 and draft on constitutional amendments.

Discussing the constitutional amendments, the minister said that the sub-committee approved amendments with consensus.

He said that 22nd constitutional amendment was meant only for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as appointments of chairman and members of ECP were mentioned in the amendment.

He said that the sub-committee forwarded the draft of 23rd constitutional amendment to the main committee which was presented before the National Assembly and it was also posted on the assembly's website so that it could be finalised after receiving suggestions from parliamentarians and general public.

He said that sub-committee reviewed/examined 1283 suggestions received from general public and organisations like Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), UNDP, Transparency International and European Union Observers.

Dar said that the committee also examined reports and suggestions received from standing committees of National Assembly and Senate.

He said that the committee members expressed reservations over one point regarding suspension of election in the constituency where election result showed that less than 10 per cent women cast votes in the constituency.

He said it was only a draft which would be finalised after receiving suggestions.

Dar added that the final draft would be presented in the National Assembly after consensus of all parties.

The senator said that the committee delegated many powers to the ECP and its directions would be considered final.

He said the committee decided to empower ECP with financial autonomy according to Article 81 of the Constitution. ECP can take actions on rigging allegations and it would formulate an election cell to monitor the process.

He said ECP staff would take oath according to their Act and Rules for making the election process transparent.

He said that polling scheme would be announced before 30 days of polling which cannot be changed.

Dar said that Close Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras would be installed at sensitive polling stations to avoid rigging allegations.

He said that the committee had decided that the persons with disability can also use postal ballot.

He said that the committee also held meetings on voting right for overseas Pakistanis, biometrics verification of votes and voting through Electronic Voting Machines but failed to get satisfactory results.

Dar said that the committee empowered the ECP to use these technologies on experimental basis in the elections.

Discussing the issue of election petitions, he said that hearing of election petitions would be held on day to day basis and election tribunals would be bound to announce verdict over petitions in a specific time period.

He said that the ECP would make code of conduct for elections and it would be provided to media, election observers and all other organisations.

Dar further said that committee asked the ECP to run special campaigns for registration of women voters.

Zahid Hamid asked the political parties to ensure five per cent tickets to women candidates in the general elections.

Replying to a question, Dar clarified the notification issued by the government to attach the regulatory bodies with the federal ministries.

He said that all the regulatory bodies were already attached with some ministries and this notification transferred the administrative powers of those bodies from one ministry to others.

He rejected the notion that the regulatory bodies were regulating the ministries, saying that the regulatory bodies regulate just their own subject matters and policy and administrated powers were already with the ministries.