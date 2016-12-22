ISLAMABAD: At least five passengers were offloaded today at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport due to incomplete travel documents.

FIA sources said that five passengers identified as Abdullah Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Sania Razzaq, Tanveer Ahmed and Chaudhry Shahadat were barred from traveling.

Abdullah Khan, who was booked on a Bangkok-bound flight, was offloaded for lacking funds and an advance hotel room booking.

Muhammad Shoaib was booked on a Saudi Arabia-bound flight but was offloaded for having insignificant funds.

Sania Razaq was offloaded for not obtaining exit certificates. Tanveer Ahmed and Chaudhry Shahadat were offloaded over incomplete travelling documents.