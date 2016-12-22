QUETTA : Commander Southern Command Lt General Aamir Riaz has inaugurated Pakistan-Gate on Pak-Iran border in Taftan on Wednesday.

According to details, the construction of Pak-Gate in Taftan on Pak-Iran border was launched on July 16, 2016 and its first phase was completed in Dec 2016.

The Gate comprising of two parts: first part is known as Zero Line while second part of the gate has been built on high location inside 200 km premises of Pak border and is seen evidently from both sides of the border.

All facilities including documents verification, CNIC verification, CCTV cameras, Customs, FIA immigration offices along contingents of Frontier Corps and Levies forces had been deployed to ensure security.

While in second phase, rest houses for Zaireen would be constructed and NLC terminal will also be built for trade purposes.

It should be remembered, that the Taftan Highway is centuries-old and tens of thousands of people stride this way going to Iran and Europe.