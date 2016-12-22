ISLAMABAD - Condemning the government’s decision to shift five regulatory authorities to the line ministries, opposition parties in the Senate demanded immediate withdrawal of the notification, saying the move is a sheer violation of the Constitution.

The transfer of five regulatory bodies came into spotlight when Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani sought a clarification from Law Minister Zahid Hamid whether the recent meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) had the issue of these regulatory authorities on its agenda.

The chairman contended that according to his information, the CCI had this issue on the agenda, but was later dropped on the written request of the representatives of the KP government.

Mian Raza Rabbani remarked the CCI alone had mandated to decide about such issues and wondered how the federal government can take the decision about transferring these bodies to the line ministries on its own.

On a point of clarification, the law minister conceded that the question about the five regulators was on the agenda of the CCI, but was dropped for some reasons.

He said the decision to transfer these bodies to the line ministries was not of the federal government but of the prime minister, saying the five regulatory authorities were shifted through a notification issued on December 19.

These bodies are National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA).

The minister said as per the clause three of the rules of business of the federal cabinet, it was a routine administrative decision by the prime minister and there is no policy change for which the matter ought to have been referred to the CCI.

He said these regulatory bodies had never remained administratively independent as they always remained attached to some ministries or the cabinet division.

Leader of Opposition in the Senate Aitzaz Ahsen, while speaking on the issue, termed it a conspiracy and sheer violation of the Constitution.

He said chairmen of these regulatory authorities should just ignore this notification as it is illegal and unconstitutional.

Senator Farhatullah Babar said that out of the five regulatory bodies notified to be transferred to line ministries four are decoys so that the transfer of Nepra to the Ministry of Water and Power could not attract undue attention and scrutiny.

He said the government wanted to bring Nepra under its heels because of the regulatory body's refusal to allow the unrealistically high tariff demanded by a solar power producer.

The solar producer demanded a tariff of Rs 14 per unit which the regulator refused, annoying the powerful solar power producers and their backers. He said record showed the targeting of Nepra started ever since the solar tariff issue came into the open.

PTA, Ogra, PPRA and Frequency Allocation Board, also transferred to the line ministries, served as decoys for Nepra, he said

He said the issue be referred to the Senate Committee on Water and Power for investigation and to expose the real faces behind it and their motives.

Senator Saleem Mandviwala, while supporting the contention of Senator Farhatullah Babar, maintained apart from a solar power plant, the same vested interests are also keeping eye on other plants, including Nandipur Power Plant. He also demanded immediate reversal of the notification about transfer of the five regulators.

Senator Saher Kamran was of view that it looks the government is making it a ‘Sharif Enterprise’, terming the decision mala fide.

Senator Mushahidullah Khan, parliamentary leader of the ruling PML-N in the upper house, rejected the impression created by the members of the opposition parties that there was any violation to the Constitution.

Other members who spoke on the issue included Taj Haider, Azam Khan Swati, Sassui Palijo, Lt-Generals (r) Abdul Qayyum and Salahuddin Tirmazi, Jamal Deeni, Mir Kabir, Tahir Hussain Mashhadi and Senator Kakar. The House which was adjourned to meet again on Thursday would continue discussion on the issue.