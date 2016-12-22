ISLAMABAD: The finance division has released Rs250 million for protection and conservation of houbara bustard, a species of bird that faces the threat of extinction in Pakistan.

The fund would be used for increasing population of migratory bird that migrates in each winter season from steppes of central Asian countries to their breeding grounds in deserts of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This bird is in the news again since its hunters — the Arab princes – have started arriving in Pakistan to spend their winters chasing these migratory birds in Pakistan.

The Arabs cherish houbara hunting as a sport.

Pakistanis are not allowed to hunt this small fast-flying bird under wildlife protection laws. It’s also protected under various international conventions and agreements signed by the government of Pakistan.

Last year, wildlife groups petitioned courts to ban houbara hunting, and the Supreme Court granted their request. But the government appealed, arguing it had “adversely affected the country’s diplomatic ties with the Middle Eastern countries” and noting that hunts by “foreign dignitaries also bring in considerable funds”.