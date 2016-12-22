ISLAMABAD - A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment in the Superior Courts on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, as judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The committee also confirmed the nomination of Justice Yahya Afridi, senior Puisne Judge for appointment as Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court against the anticipated vacancy.

A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment in the Superior Courts was held here at the Parliament House that was chaired MNA Syed Naveed Qamar.

The committee considered the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan for appointment of the judge in the Supreme Court and appointment of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court. The meeting after detailed discussions confirmed the nominations of Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court as judge of the Supreme Court and Justice Yahya Afridi, senior Puisne Judge for appointment as Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court against the anticipated vacancy which will occur on elevation of Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, the incumbent CJ as Judge in the apex court.

Leader of the House in the Senate Raja M Zafarul Haq, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, MNA Ch. Mahmood Bashir Virk, and MNA Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi also attended the meeting. Secretary Senate was also present in the meeting.