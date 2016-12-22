KHYBER AGENCY - Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Wednesday that Afghanistan government should not level “baseless allegations” against Pakistan on the instigation of their enemy country as both the countries enjoyed decades-old brotherly ties.

The minister was talking to media persons at Michni checkpoint in Landi Kotal Tehsil of Khyber Agency on his visit to Torkham border area.

He claimed that owing to effective border management, terrorism and extremism had been reduced.

Nisar went on to describe that after the Operation Zarb-e-Azb was launched, the anti-state elements were either killed or fled across the Afghan border, from where they were planning to enter back.

He said that militants were crossing the border by posing as Afghan nationals therefore border management was inevitable.

In order to stop the entering of anti-state elements, Nisar stated that some required steps were taken at the bordering area to tighten the security along with intercepting easy entrance of those militants to Pakistan through the Torkham border.

He claimed that the government had achieved 90 per cent targets in the war against terrorism and extremism, adding the remaining 10 per cent would also be gained with the support of the people.

Regarding border management, Nisar clearly explained that they had 2,400 km-long western border and its management was a challenging task however, he maintained that by 2020 only six controlled routes would be established at the border and all ghost routes would be blocked.

The interior minister said that all the unlawful routes along the bordering area would be closed down in future.

He proudly said that terrorism was on the decline in Pakistan and there were no safe havens of militants’ factions in the country after the successful launch of Zarb-e-Azb.

Inspector-General Frontier Corps (FC) Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, Political Agent Khyber Agency Khalid Mehmood, Commandant Khyber Rifles Colonel Umer Farooq, MNA Haji Shahjee Gul Afridi and other officials were also in attendance on the occasion.

Extending full patronage of central government, Nisar said the government would assist the relevant authorities to preserve and rehabilitate the historical places in the area.

For resumption of the historic rail track, he assured that it would discuss the issue with the railways federal minister.

Nisar mentioned that there were several historic places for tourism and for this purpose a double-decker bus would also be provided to tourists to promote tourism in the area.

The federal minister eulogised the sacrifices offered by the FC personnel, saying at least 1,284 FC officials have been martyred in the war against terror along with 3,000 injuries.

Around 282 officials of the FC faced disability in dilapidated law and order condition in the country.

“I am extremely pleased to see the historical places in Khyber Agency and the normalcy of routine life in the area,” Nisar added.

He also announced establishing a National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) office at Torkham border on the demand of the IG Frontier Corps, and a special visa counter will be also be built.

Earlier, the minister also visited the Torkahm border and inspected the steps taken as part of border management.

The federal minister also paid visit to Torkham border and examined the government installations.

Prior to it, Commandant Khyber Rifles briefed him at the Michni checkpoint.

Owing to the federal interior minister’s visit to Khyber Agency, the busy Pakistan-Afghanistan route remained closed for all sorts of traffic and it caused several problems for transporters, pedestrians and others.

Earlier, the federal minister visited the FC headquarters at Fort Bala Hisar.

Nisar placed floral wreath at the monument of the martyred and prayed for the departed souls.

He was also briefed about the overall security situation in the area.