KHANEWAL: A father along with his accomplices kidnapped his own son for ransom in Khanewal area of Punjab.

According to DPO Jahanzeb Nazir, a kidnapper identified as Abdul Majeed, hailing from Kabirwala abducted his son Saim Ali, 5, and demanded Rs1.5 million ransom from his own father i.e. the child’s grandfather for setting free the son.

The kidnappers freed the abducted son after ransom was paid.

Police investigation revealed that Abdul Majeed was involved in kidnapping.

The police later arrested him and recovered ransom money.