Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s chairman Imran Khan tweeted regarding former President and Army Chief Pervez Musharraf, “former President General (R) Pervez Musharraf's claim that former Army Chief General Raheel Sharif pressurized judiciary to remove him from Exit Control List (ECL) deepens perception that powerful can violate laws with impunity.”

In another tweet Imran Khan says, former Finance Secretary of Balochistan, Mushtaq Raisani's plea bargain with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to "clear" his Rs 40 billion corruption by paying Rs 2 billion shows, NAB is promoting corruption and making crime pay.