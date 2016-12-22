ISLAMABAD : National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production suggested that institutions such as TUSDEC, NIP and PIDC should be reorganised.

Met under Acting Chairperson Sajida Begum, MNA, discussed the current status and steps taken by the government for the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), Karachi,

Officials also briefed the Parliamentarians about Technology Up-gradation and Skill Development Company (TUSDEC), Lahore, and the National Industrial Development Parks (NIP), Karachi.

The Standing Committee showed displeasure over the daily losses regarding the Steel Mills and strongly recommended to solve it on a priority basis after having a meeting with the Chairman of the Privatisation Commission.

MNAs Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh, Sajida Begum, Iftikharuddin, Chaudhry Riazul Haq, MNA, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon and Sardar Kamal Khan Chang, attended the meeting.