ISLAMABAD - While taking notice of absence of computerised system in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday directed the Ministry to prepare accounts on the System Application Programming.

The Committee met in the chair of MNA Naveed Qamar reviewed the audit objections of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2012-13).

Member PAC Shafqat Mehmood raised objection over absence of proper computerised system in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “The whole world is using computerised system then why not the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” he remarked.

The Committee also took notice of the poor accounting system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and directed it to prepare accounts on the SAP system.

The Committee also asked the Ministry to settle the adjustments of travelling allowance and daily allowance advances of worth Rs 111.200 million.

The Committee also reviewed audit objections of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

The Committee asked to immediately conduct inquires into undue delay in different projects causing non-capitalisation of expenditure. The Committee also asked to submit inquiry report in the next meeting.