NEW YORK - A new Amnesty International report has reiterated its call for the repeal of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, saying these are often used against religious minorities and others who are the target of false accusations, while emboldening vigilantes prepared to threaten or kill the accused.

“There is overwhelming evidence that Pakistan’s blasphemy laws violate human rights and encourage people to take the law into their own hands. Once a person is accused, they become ensnared in a system that offers them few protections, presumes them guilty, and fails to safeguard them against people willing to use violence,” Audrey Gaughran, Amnesty International’s Director of Global Issues, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The report, “As good as dead”: The impact of the blasphemy laws in Pakistan, says people accused of blasphemy face a grueling struggle to establish their innocence. Even if a person is acquitted of the charges against them and released, usually after long delays, they can still face threats to their life. Once an accusation of blasphemy is made, the police can arrest the accused, without even checking to see if the charges make sense, the human rights watchdog said.

Bowing to public pressure from angry crowds, including religious clerics and their supporters, they frequently pass cases on to prosecutors without scrutinizing the evidence. And once someone is charged, they can be denied bail and face lengthy and unfair trials.

The threat of violence follows many people accused of blasphemy, with groups or individuals taking the law into their own hands to threaten or kill the accused and other people associated with them, including their lawyers, members of their families, and members of their own community, Amnesty said. "A pall of fear also hangs over those working in Pakistan’s criminal justice system, preventing lawyers, police, prosecutors and judges from carrying out their jobs effectively, impartially, and free of fear."

Amnesty International’s report says Pakistan’s blasphemy laws enable abuse and violate the country’s international legal obligations to respect and protect a range of human rights, including freedom of religion or belief and of opinion and expression. It calls for these laws to be repealed and for any new legislation to fully comply with international law and standards.

The report also details how laws have been used to target some of the most vulnerable people in society, including children, individuals with mental disabilities, members of religious minorities and the poor.

Amnesty said even Pakistan’s Supreme Court had acknowledged that “the majority of blasphemy cases are based on false accusations”.