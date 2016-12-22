DERA GHAZI KHAN/TOBA TEK SINGH-The PML-N approached Khosa family for their support in the election of Dera Ghazi Khan mayor. It is unbelievable political twist by the ruling party to win the local bodies’ elections, said political observers.

On Tuesday evening, three elected chairmen of union councils and one lady member of reserved seat, belonging to former Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Dost Khosa group, had joined the PML-N MNA Hafiz Abdul Kareem group and promised for their support in election for Mayor of Municipal Corporation.

On other side, PML-N MPA Syed Aleem Shah group is contesting election as independent candidate against party nominated group. Syed Aleem Shah has claimed that his group was in the winning position, as he has a large number of votes in his pocket. PML-N has issued party tickets to Shahid Hameed Khan Chandia, close relative of MNA Hafiz Abdul Kareem, for the slot of mayor and Sheikh Israr Ahmad for slot of deputy mayor. Syed Imran Shah who is brother-in-law of MPA Syed Aleem Shah and Sardar Zulqarnain Lashari Advocate are contesting election of mayor and deputy mayor slots against the party group.

Now PML-N has requested Khosa group to help the party. In District Council, Abdul Qadir Khan Khosa for chairmanship, Muhammad Ahmad Khan Leghari and Sardar Javed Iqbal Khan Qaisrani for vice chairmen are contesting election from PML-N.

As a result, candidates for mayor and deputy mayor slots of municipal corporation, belonging to former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Dost Muhammad Khosa group, withdrew in favour of the PML-N candidates. Addressing a press conference, Khosa group candidates for the slot of MC mayor Sher Baz Buzdar and deputy mayor Zahida Qureshi announced their withdrawal from election in favour of the PML-N. Now, the path has been made clear for the PML-N nominated candidate MNA Hafiz Abdul Karim to clinch the slot of MC mayor.

The press conference was attended by MNA Hafiz Abdul Karim, MPA Najma Arshad, Ghaffar Dogar, Shehnaz Saleem.

On the other side, after the reconciliation reached at Lahore in the presence of Shahbaz Chief Minister Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif between N groups in Toba, the party will win all seats of chairmen and vice chairmen in Gojra, Toba, Kamalia and Rajana, its leaders said.

It was claimed by PML-N leaders including Senator Saud Majeed, MPA Mian Muhammad Shahbaz, MNAs Khalid Javed Waaraich, Asadur Rehman and Junaid Anwar and five MPAs Mian Muhammad Rafiq, Amjad Ali Javed, Qadeer Awan, Col (r) Ayub Gadhi and Pir Ali Baba. They added that their party now needed no support of PTI councillors as the party leaders will remain united.