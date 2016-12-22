MIRPUR (AJK)-Top PML-N AJK leader and ex-advisor to government Ch Haq Nawaz said that AJK will be turned into a true welfare state under the spirit of the party’s manifesto.

“The recent land-slide victory of PML-N in general elections-2016 in Azad Jammu & Kashmir is primarily the manifestation of faith and trust by the people in the leadership and healthy policies of the party in line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan,” Haq Nawaz said.

He is former Advisor to the outgoing Prime Minister Ch. Majeed-led PPP AJK government. He had parted ways from the PPP much before the July 21, this year general elections in AJK after opposing the policies of the party and its government in the liberated territory and joined the PML (N). He said that the PML (N) is the last ray of hope among the national political parties of Pakistan for making the Kashmir freedom movement complete success through getting occupied Jammu & Kashmir liberated from the Indian clutches.

He underlined that the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir rejected the PPP, PTI and other contestant political parties in AJK general elections only because of the badly motivated policies and the bad governance during the outgoing five year ruling term of PPP in AJK – besides the poor performance of the several-timed ex MLA from Mirpur city constituency and PTI AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood to address the long-standing problems of the citizens of Mirpur.

Haq Nawaz underlined that it could be assessed through the fact that 471 votes were secured by the PML (N) candidate Ch. Muhammad Saeed from the only polling station of Burkan in the election – which had always been the den of the supporters of Sultan in all previous AJK elections held in the past.

“The victory of Ch. Saeed in the polls could be described as a miracle as he defeated a seasoned politician like Barrister Sultan, a former Prime Minister,” he observed.

To another question, the PML (N) leader said that his party really rules the hearts of the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir – and it could be assessed through the fact that the rural and remote area population in Mirpur city, including Jaada, Burkaan, Daloo Da Mohra, Khanpur Chamba, Mohri Khaat Balah, Sanghoat and other rureal areas in outskirt of the city, who had been the staunch supporter of the PPP and PTI in the past, heavily supported and voted the PML (N) candidate Ch. Saeed making him successful in the polls.

Responding to a question, Ch. Haq Nawaz said that despite holding the dual nationality of Pakistan and Great Britain being the Kashmiri expatriate since the era of 80s, he preferred to serve the population of his ancestral city of Mirpur under the fold of the PML (N), which he added, has established roots among the masses across AJK because of the healthy and people-friendly policies of the ‘N’ leadership and the government in all four provinces of the country besides Gilgit / Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.