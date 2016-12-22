MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Police checkpoint Chhimmo in the precincts of Police Station Kuthiala Sheikhan has been turned into the centre of corruption and extortion, alleged a lawyer.

Khuram Shahzad Gondal Advocate alleged while talking to media persons here that in charge Chowki Sub Inspector Nawaz Bosal implicates innocent persons in false cases and if they grease his palms, they are released. He has employed touts through whom he extorts money from innocent people using third degree method, he said.

"Recently, he arrested two persons namely Mudassar and Rizwan, residents of Bagga Pind, and detained them in prisoners' cell. During detention, the sub inspector tortured them and released them after receiving bribe. They were arrested to force them to produce their some relatives who were allegedly involved in an aerial firing incident," he said.

Khurram said this was common practice of police to falsely involve citizens in false cases for taking bribe. Complaints regarding malpractices of local police were made to DPO but no notice was taken by him, he said. Police have failed to improve their performance and still follow corrupt culture, he added. The people of the area demanded transfer of the In charge to save them from his cruelty and oppression. On this occasion Aamer Shahzad Sheikh and Waqas Ahmed Gondal residents of Kuthiala Sheikhan were also present.