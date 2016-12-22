KHYBER AGENCY - Two children died and 11 others were badly affected after they were administered polio drops in Shalober, Kamber area of tehsil Bara of Khyber Agency on Wednesday.

Sources said health condition of 13 children deteriorated after they were administered anti-polio drops in the ongoing polio eradication campaign.

They were shifted to a Peshawar hospital where two infants, Abu Bakar and Musa, died.

Five children were discharged after providing medical treatment while six were admitted to the hospital, health sources said.

According to the parents, the children died after they were administered anti-polio drops; however, Agency Surgeon Dr Niaz Afridi said that vaccination against polio and measles had been administered to the children and it was unclear which of the two vaccines turned out to be fatal.

He said that sample of the vaccines had been sent to Islamabad to determine the cause of the children’s death.

Fata Health Service Director Dr Jawad Habib Khan said that appropriate measures were being adopt to vaccinate every child in the area in a safe and secure manner. He said that deaths of two minors have been reported from Nogazai and Purdelabad areas of Shalober, which is situated in Tehsil Bara of Khyber Agency.

It was very clear that vaccination was not the cause of the deaths, he claimed. He said that the cause of the deaths was under investigation by Agency health management team.

He revealed that seven other children from the same area have been admitted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex because of rashes, who are in stable condition.

Hayatabad Medical Complex authorities have collected the blood samples of the admitted children and sent them for lab assessment.

Once the investigation is complete, its findings will be shared with media and all the stakeholders, he said.