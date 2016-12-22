MIRPUR (AJK)-The Punjab government has cheered up the Kashmirirs by deciding to grant the ownership rights of the property temporarily allotted to Kashmiri refugees settled in the Gujranwala and Rawalpindi divisions since 1947, during the current month.

The Settlement and Rehabilitation Wing of the Board of Revenue Punjab has directed the divisional commissioners of Gujranwala and Rawalpindi to complete the process by December 31 this year as per target fixed by the Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, sources told said.

The chief minister made the decision under section (3) of the Evacuee Property and Displaced Persons Laws (Repeal) Act 1975. "In pursuance of the approval accorded by the Chief Minister of Punjab, the Settlement and Rehabilitation Wing of Board of Revenue Punjab has decided to confer proprietary rights upon the non-claimant Jammu & Kashmir refugees who had earlier been temporarily allotted evacuee land for maintenance purpose," sources quoted the directive circulated by the Board of Revenue Punjab to the divisional commissioners as well as district collectors of Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum.

To implement the above decision, the Punjab government has constituted a Divisional Committees for the conferment of the rights to the refugees. According to an official notification, the four-member committee in each division/district will be comprising Divisional Commissioner (concerned) as head with DCO/District Collector of Concerned district, representative of the Board of Revenue (Not below the level of Deputy Secretary) and Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Commissioner Office as members of the committee.

At least two million Jammu & Kashmir refugees, poured in Pakistan in 1947, 1965 and later on after having been utterly sick and perplexed of the brutalities of the Dogra Rule and later the Indian occupational forces in occupied part of the state, are settled in the two divisions of Gujranwala and Rawalpindi.

The fate of the evacuee land allotted temporarily to a big chunk of these refugees were lying in a doldrums as the allottees were not granted the proprietary rights by the previous governments in the province despite long passage of over six decades.

The provincial governments' decision about granting the proprietary rights of the land has spread a wave of great jubilation and joy among the refugees.

They have particularly thanked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for taking the decision in response to the long-cherished demand by the Jammu & Kashmir refugees.

"It is another great sign and reiteration of deep-rooted love and affection and solidarity by the PML-N government and the people of Pakistan with the people of Jammu & Kashmir," said Shahzad Malick, a young leader of the Jammu & Kashmir refugees, settled in Rawalpindi Division.

"It is crystal clear that the hearts of the people of Pakistan and Jammu & Kashmir beat in unison," Malik said adding that the decision was ample proof of the fact. Shahzad Malik suggested in a message of gratitude to the Punjab chief minister to kindly ensure the transparency in the process of granting the proprietary rights to the refugees.