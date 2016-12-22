GUJARAT: President PML-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that the government has no foreign policy while India continues dominating Pakistan.

“Pakistan is becoming isolated in the world and India is dominating Pakistan. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has never given any statement against India. The Government has no foreign policy”, he said this while addressing a press conference today along with Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

PML-Q vice president Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said “PML-N will split into two parts from Bahawalpur to Attock after local bodies polls. Elected representatives of Local Bodies cannot get powers in the presence of Mian Shahbaz Sharif, he added.

The two brothers launched 9 projects during 9 years, which met failure. These two brothers are opposed to education and health. The two brothers swallowed Tandoor and Tandori roti, he added.