KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the transfer of regulatory authorities to ministries concerned, saying the decision which is bound to undermine their independence in an absolute conflict of interests.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the Sindh chief minister has invited his attention to widely reported news in print and electronic media of December 20 that the federal government has transferred administrative control of regulatory bodies from the Cabinet Division to respective line ministries.

He says in his letter, “The transfer of regulatory authorities such as Nepra, Ogra, PTA, PPRA and FAB to line ministries, Water & Power, Petroleum and Natural Resources, Finance and Information Technology & Telecom is an absolute conflict of interests. This would seriously jeopardise and undermine independence of these regulatory authorities,” he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah states, “In fact, the regulatory authorities are expected to independently regulate the commercial operations of the companies working under the line ministries. In pursuance of Article 154 (1) & (3), permanent Secretariat of Council of Common Interests (CCI) should control regulatory authorities,” he said and headed, as a stop gap arrangement, the Cabinet Division is controlling these entities.

“All regulatory authorities established under the federal law appear at Entry No 6, Part II of Federal Legislative List and CCI is the competent forum to supervise, control and formulate policy for such institutions” the chief minister says in his letter.

He adds the federal government’s unilateral decision to transfer control of such regulatory authorities from the Cabinet Division to line ministries without the approval of CCI is violation of the domain of CCI and is unconstitutional.

The chief minister, in his letter to the prime minister, further says: “It is, therefore, requested to please rescind the impugned notification immediately to ensure independence of regulatory functions in public interest and convene a meeting of CCI to discuss the subject matter,” he urged and added, “I earnestly look forward for a positive response,” Murad Ali Shah concluded.