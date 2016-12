OKARA: At least two persons have been burnt to death as a fire erupted when two trucks collided in here today.

A speeding truck smashed into another truck from behind in Okara early morning today. Resultantly a blaze erupted and engulfed both trucks killing two persons.

The rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the bodies to local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police stated that over speeding was the reason behind the accident.