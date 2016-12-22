ISLAMABAD: PPP senator Rehman Malik has said former president Asif Ali Zardari has not gone abroad under a deal or plea bargain.

“Asif Ali Zardari did not go abroad under a deal or plea bargain. He had gone outside the country being sick,” he said this in his statement issued today.

He held that certain federal ministers are disturbed over former president Asif Ali Zardari return to Pakistan. But they should remember that we had also helped Nawaz Sharif for his return to Pakistan. Former president was outside the country being ill. Asif Zardari is now feeling better therefore he is returning home.