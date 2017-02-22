SIALKOT-The police and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have arrested 13 more Afghan nationals in Sialkot district in crackdown while 18 others have been remanded by the court in police custody.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Abid Khan told that the accused had been residing illegally in various urban and rural parts of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases under the 14 Foreign Act.

Earlier, the police and LEAs had arrested 43 accused Afghan nationals from various parts of Sialkot city.

Meanwhile, a court sent 18 accused Afghan nationals to Sialkot District Jail on two-week judicial remand in separate cases for illegally staying in Daska.

According to the local senior police officials, the Daska City police produced Syed Abdul Manan, Syed Muhammad Umer, Syed Muhammad sadique, Lahore Khan, Ziyarat Gull, Taza Gull, Saleem Khan, Asghar Khan, Faisal Khan, Ashraf Khan, Hameed Ullah, Rehmat Ullah, Muaaz Khan, Gull Khan, Saif Khan, Bashir Khan and Naseeb Khan before the local magisterial court. On which, the court sent them to the jail on two-week judicial remand.

On the other side, Daska city police registered a case against 21 rickshaw drivers for protesting against the traffic police’s alleged highhandedness in the shape of demanding bribe otherwise fining them.

The accused rickshaw drivers staged the demonstration at Lorry Adda to lodge their strong protest against the Daska traffic police. They chanted slogans against traffic police and kept the traffic blocked in Lorry Adda Daska. They alleged that the Daska traffic police officials do their repeated challans for not giving them bribe.

They said that the unending highhandedness of traffic police have forced the poor rickshaw drivers to come on the roads to lodge their protest. Later, the City police registered a case under section 431 PPC against the protesting accused rickshaw drivers for blocking the traffic on the roads.

The case has been registered on the report of traffic police inspector Farhat Mehmood Bhatti. No driver was arrested, however, the traffic police impounded their rickshaws in the courtyard of police station.