During the search operation after Charssada attack, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) police has arrested the facilitators of Charssada attack, reported Waqt News.

According to DPO Charssada, the police arrested three suspects on Wednesday among which facilitators are included. “The arrested have been transferred to investigation cells for further interrogation,” he said.

At least eight people were killed in twin blasts outside courts in Charssada. The quick response by KP police saved the city from major destruction.

Three attackers tried to enter in courts area but police stopped them for search. One attacker blew himself up, while other two were killed in firing by police.