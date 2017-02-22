FAISALABAD- A lieutenant colonel of Pakistan Army was shot at and critically injured on resistance while a dacoit was killed in the retaliatory fire.

The police sources confirmed that the incident occurred on Hilal Road here on Tuesday. The sources said that Lt-Colonel Abdullah Naseem, a resident of Batala Colony Garden Town after vacations was leaving for Islamabad.

On Hilal Road, three armed bandits intercepted him and attempted to snatch valuables from him. The bandits, however, resorted to firing when Mr Naseem put up resistance. The Lt-Colonel retaliated with fire, killing one of the dacoits while he himself also sustained critical injuries.

The two other dacoits managed to escape from the scene.

Rescue 1122 team rushed the injured to Civil Hospital. Heavy police contingent, officers and personnel of intelligence agencies rushed to the scene after information. The police said that identity of the dead bandit could not be ascertained till filing of this news.