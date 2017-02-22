SIALKOT- The people with disabilities have demanded the inclusion of disability column in the form of national census, saying that it was their basic right.

A visually impaired lady, busy in raising voice for the rights of the people with disabilities, made the demand while talking to the newsmen at Sialkot Press Club Sialkot.

She said that the census could help the government compile authentic and fresh data of the people with disabilities across the country. There was no accurate data of the people with disabilities available in Pakistan, she said. She further said that the rights of the people with disabilities were being violated in Pakistan due to the non-availability of data.

She termed it great pity that the disabled persons in the country had never been included in any census as disabled due to which their basic rights were being violated at every level.

Safia Foundation Sialkot Chairperson Shamsa Kanwal demanded that the government introduce a special form for the disabled people with the census forms for the coming census in the country.

She said that the government could have a unique chance to compile a fresh and authentic data of the disabled people through the census.