DERA BUGTI - Two persons killed and one got injured Tuesday in a powerful blast in Lop Side of Dera Bugti area. According to details, an improvised explosive device exploded killing one person on spot while two sustained injuries. Later, one seriously wounded person succumbed into his injuries on way to hospital. The security forces reached the spot and cordoned off the area. The dead bodies were passed on to relatives after legal procedures.
IED explosion kills two in Dera Bugti
