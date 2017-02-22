Islamabad - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said that Indian design and its support to terrorism in Pakistan and the region is a ‘no secret’.

“We are fully aware of Indian design and its support to terrorism in Pakistan and the region,” General Bajwa said during his visit to troops at Mattewala, Munaawar Sector on Line of Control (LoC).

He said that Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadev is one such evidence of these efforts and his case will be taken to the logical conclusion.

Chief of Army Staff said that Indian ceasefire violations on one side is an effort to divert world’s attention from atrocities against innocent Kashmiris and on the other side it is an attempt to dilute Pakistan’s response against terrorism and militancy.

According to ISPR, Army Chief while appreciating operational readiness of the troops directed that unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations be responded effectively.

He said the targeting of civilians along LoC is deliberate and highly reprehensible.

“We will continue our solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Kashmir who are struggling for their right of self determination”, ISPR quoted the army chief as telling the troops.

He said that Pakistan Army will do its duty to protect people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir against all forms of Indian aggression.

Yadav, who was arrested last year in March, is an Indian spy, who confessed his country’s involvement in destabilising Pakistan by supporting the Baloch separatist insurgency.

Indian security forces have committed hundreds of ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary in 2016 in which 19 civilians were martyred while 80 others were injured.

This strategy continues even in 2017 as three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in unprovoked firing along the Loc last week.

Earlier on arrival at LOC, the Army Chief was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lt Gen Nadeem Raza.

JuA website being operated from India

A major breakthrough was made in the investigation of Lahore blast and it was revealed that the website of terrorist organisation Jamaat-ul-Ahrar is being operated from within India.

According to a news report by NNI news agency, the IP address of the terrorist outfit that carried out a number of horrific attacks in the country, including a suicide blast in Lahore last week and Tuesday’s attack on a Charsadda court, was traced to the Chennai city of India.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar claimed responsibility of Lahore blast while uploading the photograph of the suicide bomber on its social media account.

Earlier, the security forces had arrested Anwar-ul Haq, a facilitator of the suicide bomber who attacked a protest rally in Punjab’s capital in which two top police officers were also martyred. His two brothers Khalilullah and Hameedullah were also arrested upon identification.