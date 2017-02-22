NOWSHERA VIRKAN-Jamaat-e-Islami activists held special prayers for martyrs of the blast at Lal Shehbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan Sharif and Mall Road Lahore here the other day.

JI Nowshera Zone Ameer Mian Liaqat Ali condemned the brutal killing of innocent people in the blasts in Lahore and Sehwan shrine, saying that Allah Almighty has declared the killing of single innocent person as killing of whole mankind. He appealed to the political and religious scholars, civil society, educationists, and business community to forge unity and interfaith harmony among Muslims to defeat the terrorism. He also urged the government and law enforcement agencies to take stern action against terrorists and their facilitators to control the worsening situation. He pointed out that the government is responsible for protecting the lives of the public, saying it is prime responsibility of rulers.

On the occasion, Ehsanullah Azeem appealed to all sections of society to develop a progressive economic and strong social system that may eliminate the criminal mentality. “Unity, faith and discipline” is need of the hour, he stressed.

Police Lines renamed after martyred SSP Gondel

MANDI BAHAUDDIN- The name of District Police Lines has been changed as Zahid Mehmood Gondal Shaheed Police Lines.

Following issuance of a notification to this effect, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Sial and DPO Umar Salamat installed boards inscribed with “Zahid Mehmood Gondal Shaheed Police Lines Mandi Bahauddin” in English and Urdu. On the occasion, fateh was held and homage was paid to the Shaheed including those who laid down their lives during performance of their duties valiantly. Speaking on the occasion the DC said Miana Gondal High School’s nomenclature has already been changed to Government Zahid Mehmood Gondal Shaheed High School and these steps have been taken to laud sacrifice of SSP Zahid Mehmood Gondal who embraced martyrdom in suicide attack on the Mall Road Lahore.

Commitment to public service reaffirmed



NOWSHERA VIRKAN- The government is aware of its responsibilities and making all-out efforts to providing the public with all basic necessities of life at their doorsteps.

Gujranwala District Council Chairman Ch Mazhar Qayyum Nahra stated while addressing a meeting at Town Hall here the other day.

On the occasion, he said despite having limited resources, the government is trying its best to address the public problems.

He urged the Union Council chairmen to play their due role in development of the respective areas of their jurisdiction.

“The government is working on a project of installation of water filtration plants in the city and rural areas to supply clean drinking water,” he added.

Talking to media, Ch Mazhar Qayyum Nahra threw light on importance of the local bodies’ system, saying the system is helpful in resolving the public problems at grassroots level.

Municipal Committee Chairman Ch Gulzar Ahmad Bath, vice chairman Mian Mazhar Iqbal, Municipal Officer Infrastructure Aqeel Khokhar and UC Chairmen also attended the meeting.