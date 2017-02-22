FAISALABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge Layyah, Muhammad Aslam along with his spouse was killed and his children injured when a speeding truck collided with their car. The accident occurred near Banda Pul on Pattan Road in Shorkot Tehsil. Rescue sources said that the judge died on the spot while his wife and children were injured. The body and injured were shifted to nearby hospital, where his wife also succumbed to her injuries. Condition of the injured children of the judge is stated to be critical.