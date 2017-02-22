Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has warned the masses about fake messages circulating through SMS, WhatsApp and other social media channels.

In a Facebook post from his official account, the Major General mentioned that of late there are fake messages circulating on social media posing as ISPR notifications. “These messages carry fake emergency numbers and help lines,” he said.

The head of military media wing further stated that ISPR only communicates through its official website Facebook page and Twitter handle. “Nothing is shared through WhatsApp,” he asserted.

“All are suggested to cross check these messages with official channels of ISPR before forwarding it.”

The clarification by ISPR came after numerous SMS and WhatsApp messages started circulating claiming that Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) have issued a red alert regarding specific markets, malls and bazaars so people should not go there.

The messages started circulating right after the Lahore blasts on February 13 directly affecting the local business as significant drop in customers was observed.