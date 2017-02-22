Former lawmaker Nabeel Gabol on Wednesday announced to rejoin Pakistan People’s Party after meeting party president Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi, reported Waqt News.

“Nabeel Gabol expressed full confidence in the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari,” read a statement issued by PPP’s media cell.

Gabol, a veteran PPP worker, had parted ways with the party in March 2013. He had voiced his frustrations publicly.

In February 2015, Gabol resigned from the National Assembly. He had won NA-246 (Azizabad) with 137,874 votes, against PTI’s Amir Sharjeel who secured 31,875, as a member of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.