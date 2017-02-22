Federal Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar has officially granted permission to empower Rangers in Punjab, reported Waqt News.

According to reports the decision was taken after high level meeting. “The permission was given after decision of apex committee,” reports stated.

“We need unity to fight against terrorism,” said Nisar. The powers have been given for 60 days under Anti Terrorism Act.

Earlier reports stated that Punjab government has requested interior ministry to lend 2,000 Rangers personnel for the operation.

It may also be noted that Rangers will be given police power in the province and they will conduct it on reports by military intelligence agencies. Ranger may or may not share their intelligence with police.

The Rangers operation in Punjab was on the cards after recent terrorism wave across Pakistan especially post Lahore attack.

The opposition parties were demanding operation in the province since long as Rangers has successfully stabilized Karachi after conucting operation against militants and other non-state actors