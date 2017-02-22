KHYBER AGENCY - As many as 59 Afghan nationals including four women and eight children were deported to Afghanistan through Torkham border, sources said on Tuesday. Official sources said that the Afghan nationals were apprehended as they tried to enter Pakistani territory through a deserted route in Pasedkhel and other bordering areas of tehsil Landi Kotal without legal travelling documents. The Frontier Corps (FC) personnel had shifted them to Cantonment for investigation.

On Monday, the political administration officials deported the arrested Afghan nationals by handing them over to the Afghan border security officials at Torkham border. A bride who was also stranded at the border was also permitted to cross the border to Afghanistan.

The bride had been brought in a procession from Abbottabad to be taken to Jalalabad city of Nengarhar province of Afghanistan. However, on the same day, the border was closed and she stayed for four days in Gagra area of tehsil Landi Kotal.

She alongwith seven of her relatives was permitted to move to Afghanistan on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Pak-Afghan Torkham border remained closed on 5th consecutive day following a wave of terrorists attack across the four provinces. All sorts of vehicular and pedestrian movements are still restricted at the border gate.

Dozens of loaded trucks are stranded at the border that have multiplied miseries of the transporters, drivers said.